Buffalo Easter Eggs

A walk around just about any block in the Elmwood Village is sure to entail a number of surprises. This morning, as I was flying behind my dog who was busy chasing countless rabbits and squirrels, I came across a rather unusual sunburst panel. But instead of simply a sunburst, this particular panel had vibrant buffalo as its mascot, with a sunburst in the background. The city skyline was also prominently affixed. The image appeared to be made out of some sort of clear acrylic panel, which I originally thought was wood. The 3-dimensional aspect, along with the vibrant coloring, made the panel pop.

I’ve seen some pretty cool Buffalo themed imagery recently, including a design that enhances the Subaru logo on cars. Have you seen this one yet? It’s a Buffalo Bills Subaru emblem overlay set, and it’s really quite clever. I love spotting these subliminal little Easter Eggs around town.

Although the sunburst panel on the house is not exactly subliminal, it’s an interesting and eye catching concept that people are either going to love or… not love. Personally, I love it – it brought a smile to my face this morning. Stopping to take a gander at this unexpected surprise was also a welcome break from our hunt for wascally wabbits.