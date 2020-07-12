Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Buffalo Easter Eggs II

0 Comments

A few days ago I posted on a special Buffalo Easter Egg that I came across during a walk in the Elmwood Village. Today I’m posting another Easter Egg in the form of a work of art adhered to the facade of a house. What I especially find interesting about this is that due to COVID-19, there is a dearth of art opportunities at hand. With shuttered galleries and studios, art does not abound as it once did. Therefore, public art has become more important than ever, even a little splash of art such as we see here.

It’s not often that we see a work of art as part of a neighborhood streetscape. Maybe an occasional work on a boarded up window, or atop an easel on a front porch. But to see a painting actually hanging on clapboard? I think it’s pretty neat.

What I love most about coming across this painting (there’s actually another work in the window), is that I was not expecting to see it. The creation drew my eyes to the house, where I also noticed the leaded glass windows, and other architectural details that might have escaped me.

There’s a very humanist element that is to be appreciated. It tells us a lot about the person who lives inside – an art appreciator and an artist him or herself. This is a neighborly action that is not only meant to be shared with people perched on the patio, but passersby as well.

Tagged with: , , , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside, Buffalo Porchfest, and Paint vs. Paint. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market on Elmwood. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at Statler City, the Hertel Alley Street Art Festival, and The Flutterby Festival.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments