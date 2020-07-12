Buffalo Easter Eggs II

A few days ago I posted on a special Buffalo Easter Egg that I came across during a walk in the Elmwood Village. Today I’m posting another Easter Egg in the form of a work of art adhered to the facade of a house. What I especially find interesting about this is that due to COVID-19, there is a dearth of art opportunities at hand. With shuttered galleries and studios, art does not abound as it once did. Therefore, public art has become more important than ever, even a little splash of art such as we see here.

It’s not often that we see a work of art as part of a neighborhood streetscape. Maybe an occasional work on a boarded up window, or atop an easel on a front porch. But to see a painting actually hanging on clapboard? I think it’s pretty neat.

What I love most about coming across this painting (there’s actually another work in the window), is that I was not expecting to see it. The creation drew my eyes to the house, where I also noticed the leaded glass windows, and other architectural details that might have escaped me.

There’s a very humanist element that is to be appreciated. It tells us a lot about the person who lives inside – an art appreciator and an artist him or herself. This is a neighborly action that is not only meant to be shared with people perched on the patio, but passersby as well.