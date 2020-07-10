Buffalo Croquet Club Seeks New Teams For Summer Season

Looking for something fun to do outdoors this summer while staying safe and socially distanced? Croquet might be just the solution you are looking for!

Croquet can best be described as a sport that is the combination of the shot making involved in billiards combined with the strategy involved in chess, but played out on the lawn. Since you won’t be breaking a sweat playing, it is very conducive to having a refreshment or a snack while playing making for a very enjoyable evening.

The Buffalo Croquet Club is accepting a limited number of new teams for The Buffalo Croquet League happening on Thursday nights in Delaware Park running 10 weeks from July 16th to September 17th.

There are only 10 slots available for teams of 2 (plus alternates for travel schedules) to enter in the league. Entry costs are $100 per team and teams will be accepted on a first come, first serve basis. A waiting list will be made for sign up’s where the entry fees are not received by July 16th.

The club provides all equipment and instruction required so players who are interested, but completely new to the game, are encouraged to sign up. The first week will be instructional to get players familiar with the equipment, rules, and formalities of play with league play beginning the following week, culminating in playoffs in September.

The croquet courts are under lights and play begins at 7pm each week and extends into the evening with each game lasting about 1 hour, which makes it a great option to be outside and beat the heat this summer.

For those interested in signing up or finding out more about the croquet league, please email buffalocroquet@gmail.com or check out the Croquet Club’s Instagram page @buffalo_croquet_club

We hope to see you out on the lawns this summer!