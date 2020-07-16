Black Rock/Riverside 2020 Really Really Free Market

As a way to bring the community closer together, while socially distancing at the same time, the Black Rock Riverside Alliance is hosting its first Really Really Free Market (RRFM) of the 2020 season.

If you’ve never attended one of these markets, and you’re trying to wrap your mind around the concept of everything being free, then you’re not alone. These types of markets are not the high profile gatherings such as flea markets or farmers markets. The RRFMs are a bit more underground, which is what makes them a lot of fun.

We encourage and hold space for people to come together and share in a moneyless experience.

Not only are there always some interesting finds at the RRFMs, the overlying concept is also pretty cool: No Money, No Buying, No Selling, No Barter, No Exchanges!

“Share what you can… take what you want or need.”

It’s the closest thing to barter that you might ever come across. But instead of bartering, people can just take what they need… there is no cost associated with the “purchase.”

The event will be held on Saturday, July 18 at Market Square Park, corner of Niagara Street & Amherst Street (at the flower mural) in Black Rock (from 10:30am to 1pm).

“If you are inclined to share, please consider bringing and displaying items in good clean workable condition, such as but never limited to: Bikes, books, plants, household items, appliances, electronics, tools, toys, games, and building or art materials. Masks are required and social distancing protocols will be in effect. Please follow the directional signs at the market to keep a one-way flow for people looking and ensure you get a chance to see everything available. There will be additional ‘free to good homes’ things at St. Francis Xavier School at the corner of East & Amherst, one block from the RRFM as well, so stop by both locations and see what might be waiting just for you. If you want to be super kind please hang out till the event ends and help us with cleanup of the space. In the event of rain, we will announce the new date and location. No early birds!” – BRRAlliance

This is not a “Dump and Go” event –

Please be respectful. Plan to take away anything you brought that was not taken when you leave. Bring only good items, not junk

Bring a tarp, blanket or folding table to display your goods to give away

Bring water or something to drink while there

Visit this Facebook page for further details.

Photo by Alexander Shustov