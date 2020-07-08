Big Reveal: 2 Virginia Place

With renovations at 471 Delaware Avenue underway, developer and chiropractor Scott Croce is proposing to redevelop 2 Virginia Place behind it. The vacant two-story building will be converted into three apartments. Lydon Architectural Services prepared the renovation plans.

From the application to the Preservation Board:

2 Virginia Place is an existing 2-story vacant residential brick building constructed in 1923 with a flat roof and a pre-existing non-historic metal rooftop addition (3rd floor). The building is believed to have been vacant for 10+ years prior to the applicant’s acquisition. The primary elevation faces east along Virginia Place and south along Virginia Street. The rear of the building faces west and the rear of the recently restored 471 Delaware Avenue (constructed in 1893). The applicant’s proposal is to renovate the vacant residential building into two 2-bedroom apartments and 1 single bedroom apartment. Two of the apartments will include garage parking for 1 vehicle each, additional parking is available on the street and in the adjacent parking lot. Each apartment will have individual, secure storage units for personal belongings, bicycles etc., in the basement, in unit laundry, full size bathrooms, granite or quartz countertops, and other hi-end finishes/amenities.

Croce purchased 2 Virginia Place in 2018. At 471 Delaware, the former Manny’s Restaurant at the southern end of the Midway Block, work is underway to create three floors of office space and two apartments. Croce also owns 475 Delaware next door. The properties are across the street from his Twain Towers complex built on the site of the Cloister Restaurant that includes 12 apartments and office space including Croce’s chiropractic practice.