ASI Awards $235,640 in Emergency Relief Grants

We are excited to announce that we have awarded a total of 154 emergency relief grants amounting to $235,640 through our WNY Arts Emergency Relief Fund. The fund, which opened on May 1, 2020 in response to COVID-19’s devastating impact on Western New York arts and cultural industry, supported 86 arts and cultural organizations and 68 individual artists. The average award amount was $2,262 per organization and $642 per individual.

Grantees represent all arts and cultural forms and are located in all five counties of Western New York, including Erie, Niagara, Allegany, Cattaraugus, and Chautauqua counties. In addition to the 68 individual artists, teaching artists, and creative workers who received funding, grants were awarded to the following nonprofit arts and cultural organizations:

1891 Fredonia Opera House

Alleyway Theatre, Inc.

American Repertory Theater of WNY

Aquarium of Niagara

Artpark & Company

Ballet Artists of WNY (DBA: Neglia Ballet)

Buffalo and Brandy

Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens Society

Buffalo Arts Studio

Buffalo Center for Arts and Technology

Buffalo Gay Men’s Chorus

Buffalo Girlchoir

Buffalo Inner City Ballet

Buffalo Jazz Collective

Buffalo Maritime Center

Buffalo Niagara Choirs

Buffalo Niagara Concert Band

Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village

Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus

Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra

Carnegie Art Center

Carousel Society of the Niagara Frontier

Cattaraugus County Living Arts Association

CEPA Gallery

Chautauqua Regional Youth Ballet

Chopin Singing Society

Colored Musicians Club of Buffalo NY

Danceability, Inc.

El Museo Francisco Oller y Diego Rivera

Explore & More Children’s Museum

Explore Buffalo

Fenton History Center

German-American Musicians Association

Graycliff Conservancy

Hamburg Natural History Society/Penn Dixie

Harmonia Chamber Singers

Hispanic Heritage Council of WNY

Historic Palace

Historical Society of Dunkirk

Hull House Foundation

Infinity Visual and Performing Arts

Irish Classical Theatre Company

Jewish Repertory Theatre

Just Buffalo Literary Center

Kenan Center

Kleinhans Music Hall Management

Lewiston Council on the Arts

Lock City Glee Club

Locust Street Neighborhood Art Classes

Lucille Ball Little Theatre of Jamestown (lead image)

Martin House Restoration Corporation

MusicalFare Theatre

National Comedy Center

New Phoenix Theatre on the Park

Niagara Arts & Cultural Center

Niagara County Historical Society

Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center

Nusantara Arts Inc.

Pappy Martin Legacy Jazz Collective

Preservation Buffalo Niagara

Reg Lenna Center for the Arts

Road Less Traveled Productions

Rock Autism

Roycroft Campus Corporation

Roycrofters-at-Large Association

Second Generation Theatre Company

Shakespeare in Delaware Park

Springville Center for the Arts

Squeaky Wheel Film & Media Art Center

Starring Buffalo

Stitch Buffalo

Sugar City

The Big Easy in Buffalo

The Fountain Arts Center

The Kavinoky Theatre

The Niagara Regional Theatre Guild

The Olean Theatre Workshop

The Subversive Theatre Collective

The Western New York Artists Group

Theatre in the Mist

Theatre of Youth Company

Torn Space Theater

Tri-County Arts Council

Ujima Company

West Falls Center for the Arts

Western New York Book Arts Collaborative

ASI created and administered the WNY Arts Emergency Relief Fund with generous support from Fund for the Arts, a funder’s cooperative of public, private, family, and corporate foundations that assesses the needs of our arts community, promotes collaboration, and strengthens the sector through systems change approaches. This fund was also supported by the Marilyn Gohr McTaggart Reveal Fund at the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo, a Family Fund at the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo, and the individual donors of ASI’s GoFundMe campaign.

In addition to the fund, we have provided learning opportunities through our Reopening Together weekly professional development series throughout the month of June, where attendees gained valuable insight into state guidelines and the specific challenges each art form currently faces. ASI has also surveyed both Western New York’s creative field (Emergency Relief Survey) and our patrons (Audience and Patron Intent Survey) to inform the future COVID-19-related initiatives we will coordinate.

In response to the feedback received, we are currently exploring other opportunities to assist the sector and will share that news shortly. As we head into reopening, which we know will look different for every organization, our goal remains to ensure that our creative industry makes it to the other side of this crisis.

Visit the WNY Arts Emergency Relief Fund page for more information or contact Holly Grant at holly@asiwny.org or 716-833-3004 x512.