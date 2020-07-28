Artpark introduces Native American Peace Garden @ Strawberry Moon Festival

On August 1, at 3:00pm, Artpark will host its Strawberry Moon Festival, celebrating the rituals and ways of Native American traditions and cultures that have been sadly lost over the years.

We have lost our way when it comes to taking care of ourselves, and taking care of the planet. Kids don’t know where their food comes from, other than plastic packages and metal cans. Our forested lands continue to get ravaged. Big pharma, big agra, and big livestock control the supermarket and drugstore shelves. The list goes on and on.

And now people are questioning whether a poisoned planet has led to global pandemic. The more we get away from what’s natural… what’s right… the more we seem to spiral out of control.

The Strawberry Moon Festival acts as a sort of grounding for people. As a way to get back to the basics – to recognize “Native American traditions and culture that are deeply rooted in Artpark’s grounds and surrounding region.” To this end, Artpark will be unveiling a new Native American Peace Garden: A reflection space for healing, celebrating and tranquility.

The Peace Garden will be a place for people from all Four Quadrants of the Medicine Wheel to come in unity and friendship, overlooking the Niagara River.

It was Michele-Elise Burnett of Kakekalanicks Consultancy who came up with the initial concept of the Native American outdoor land-based classroom. The project was ultimately brought to life by a Native team from the Tuscarora reservation, including Brian Printup, Rene Rickard, Vince Schiffert, and Violet Printup.

The unveiling of the healing garden (designed in the shape of the sacred turtle) will coincide with the following programming:

Traditional Thanksgiving address

Songs and a special Wampum Belt Gifting ceremony to Artpark by Dr. Joe Stahlman, Director of the Seneca-Iroquois National Museum, and Richard Hamell, Professor Emeritus of Monroe Community College

Storytelling, music and other performances, and special talks, with Q&A sessions

Come visit the turtle, open your mind, and get grounded by the terrapin.

The free event on Saturday, August 1 is open to the public and will adhere to current public health guidelines. The Native American Peace Garden is located in the Lower Park (South 4th Street entrance). Artpark is open daily from dawn until dusk. Please visit www.artpark.net for further information.

Artpark: 450 South 4th Street | Lewiston, NY 14092

BOX OFFICE:

716.754.4375