[Another] Walk On The West Side

A new playground on West Delavan caught my attention the other day. The playground has been built at P.S. 19 Native American Magnet, at the corner of Dewitt. While checking out the various playground components, I noticed that at numerous sites emanating around the school there were farming and gardening initiatives underway – a lot more than the last time I checked.

It all starts with 5 Loaves Farm, which is found across the street from the school. But since the farm is essentially landlocked at the corner, it looks as if a number of new vacant lots have been transformed into gardening and farming zones. Combined, there is an abundance of larger hoop houses and smaller hoop skirts. Put them all together, and we discover an intersection that is flourishing with constructive growth.

Another component that I found heartening in the neighborhood was the addition of beautiful street signs and micro gardens that have been planted at the corners. To me, this spells out a tremendous sense of pride that is taking place. Package all of this together and we find that there are plenty of inspirational and aspirational elements to build upon.

We could learn a lot of lessons from this neighborhood, and its organic growth model.

