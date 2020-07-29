You might recall that I wrote about the formations and the mission of Hawk Creek this past March. At the time, COVID-19 had struck hard, and the nature preserve was busy trying to figure out how to pivot its funding strategies, and streamline the operation, while caring for the animals – raptors, corvids, wild cats, reptiles, and exotic birds. Due to the CDC guidelines, no visitors were allowed at the preserve, which put a wrench in the works. Undeterred, the remaining team members that were allowed to be on site, scrambled to keep everything together, which they managed to do.

Now, the preserve is open to visitors once again, although there are new protocols in place, as well as added safety precautions. But that doesn’t mean that a visit to the preserve is any less exciting. An excursion to Hawk Creek is still considered “immersive,” with plenty of chances to interact with these captivating animals.

From meeting Hawk Creek’s ambassador wild cat team; “Zane” the Serval and “Tracker” the Eurasian Lynx to witnessing flying bird demos, animal lovers of all ages will be treated to a one-of-a-kind experience that they will never forget.

The world continues to change, not just for humans, but for the animals that need our constant protection. Hawk Creek is a sanctuary for the animals, many of which have been scarred by human activities. That said, humans also have the ability to care for and protect these precious animals that have made their way to the preserve.

In the end, the best thing that we can all do for these animals is to learn from these experiences. These lessons from Hawk Creek, and other preserves, will allow us to better understand the fragile existence of these majestic creatures, so that we can better protect them from countless pressures that they endure, simply to stay alive, let alone thrive.

Animal Play Days @ Hawk Creek Nature Preserve

Saturday, August 15th

2 sessions: 11-1pm and 2-4pm

Saturday, September 12th

10-12pm

Hawk Creek is also open for self guided tours on Saturday, August 1

Hawk Creek Wildlife Center | 1963 Mill Road | West Falls, NY 14170

Please note: To ensure the safety of guests and staff, masks are required for all guests over 2 years old. Hand sanitizer stations will be available through-out the wildlife center. Each day will have two time slots to maintain all social distancing guidelines. Tickets must be purchased online. When buying tickets, please make sure you are purchasing the correct time slot and date.

Refreshments, gift shop, flying demos, hawk walk, wild cat chat and a variety of training & enrichment activities scheduled through-out the day. Event parking is FREE and tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for veterans and seniors, $9 for children, and $40 for a family pass of up to 2 adults and 3 children (5-12 yrs). Children 4 and under are FREE. Tickets must be purchased online. Event is rain or shine.

Pre-registration is required. Parking is FREE. Event is rain or shine. Click here to learn more about Animal Day @ Hawk Creek Nature Preserve (West Falls, NY)

