Accordionist Denny Kremblis plays | Jason Jurewicz records

As you are most likely aware, that’s The Who’s song about someone’s mother playing the accordion, also known as a “squeezebox.” The accordion might not be as prevalent as it used to be, back in the day when there were tight-knit Polish neighborhoods on Buffalo’s East Side, but if you know where to look, and who to look for, you can still find a handful of players around town.

While videographer Jason Jurewicz isn’t an accordionist himself, he’s got “accordion blood” running through his veins, as he is in possession of his father’s squeezebox, which serves as a memory of his upbringing. That could be one of the reasons that Jurewicz has naturally gravitated to the sounds, and the personality, of locally acclaimed accordionist Denny Kremblis.

Together, the two have shot upwards of a dozen videos, during their spare time. “We were trying to figure out what to do when the world shut down,” explains Jurewicz. “Denny is also a fantastic shooter, so we’ve had a lot of fun putting these videos together. For this particular video, we decided to use the Metro Rail. The entire production took us three hours – from making the decision, to getting to the site, to figuring out the multiple passes, and then getting home before the kids woke up from their nap. This was a one take music video.”

Jurewicz says that while client work comes first, and fun comes second, he’s happy to be able to work with Kremblis whenever he gets a chance. “Denny has been gaining quite the following for his Squeeze & Thanks brand. Locally, people are taking notice – when we go places, people recognize him because they like his music, and the videos.”

