A New Lease on Life for 436 Amherst Street

For longer than most people can remember, the commercial facade of 436 Amherst Street has been boarded up, leaving everything to the imagination. But now, there is action! Out of the blue there is an incredible reveal that shows this long eclipsed gem in its intended glory.

Not only is the commercial storefront looking prideful, the refurbished brick walls and sharp new windows bookending the building are a sight for sore eyes.

The truth of the matter is that most people probably never even noticed the scale of the 5,186 square foot structure, as it has been obscured for so long.

That’s not the case any longer. Moving forward, this building will be an integral mixed use component, which will help to bolster the economic success story of Black Rock. Not to mention helping to tell the historic tales of Amherst Street, which is chock full of rehabs and preservation successes.

The building was the former home of Spolka Clothes. It was purchased in 2010 by Mark Kubiniec, owner of Joe’s Service Center and active member of the Grant/Amherst Business Association. The building is now owned by Jackal Holdings.

This mural photo was part of the Black Rock Historic Photo Project (Grant-Amherst Business Association). Historic photo submitted by Mary Ann Barone. 436 Amherst Street is visible in the image.

The iron-spotted brick material on the Amherst Street building apparently came from leftover building materials that were initially used for the interior work of Assumption Church on Amherst Street. Now, new life is being infused into this Black Rock beauty, which is great to see after all of these years.

Currently, the 1300 square foot storefront is for lease, listed by Colby Development.

You can read up on the building’s history, and past developments here

Get connected: 716-868-6868

^Chronological facade images

