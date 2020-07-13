Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

A Garden Grows @ Silo City

Back in 2017, Rachacha posted on a number of undertakings at Silo City, including the The Kindness Garden dedicated to Maksym Sugorovskiy who was killed on Delaware Park’s ring road by a driver who ran off the Scajaquada Expressway. At the time, we saw that a memorial plaque had been installed, dedicated to the young boy, and a flower garden was in the process of being installed. 

Today that The Kindness Garden is filled with lively, vibrant flowers that are elevated on a wood platform with custom Rigidized Metals’ trays, so that the plantings are not eaten by the deer that have found sanctuary at the reclaimed site along the Buffalo River.

Owner of Rigidized Metals and Silo City, Rick Smith (lead image), told me that the grounds have always been a favorite place of happiness and reflection for the Sugorovskiy family – now even more so, with this beautiful flowering testament to the Maksym’s life.

The memorial is located next to, and protected by, a Serpentine Fence and the Gateway Wall, and is open to the public for visiting. 

The installation was made possible thanks to the Maksym’s Giving Tree Foundation.

Silo City | 85 Silo City Row | Buffalo NY

