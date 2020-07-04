A Different Type of Independence

As more people get accustomed to social distancing in the warmer months, it’s easy to see that our gathering habits are changing. While the sight of a number of masked women sitting around a circle at a safe distance might have been considered bizarre a year ago, today the scene is considered “best practice” for those who want to enjoy our park system, in the company of others.

As states such as Florida and Texas experience spikes in COVID-19 cases due to unrestrained get-togethers, it will ultimately be the collective responsible nature of NY/Buffalo citizens that will ultimately lead us down the safer road less traveled. And as we are all well aware, it’s more important than ever to avoid gathering and traveling in large packs. At the same time, strategic social distancing is possible, whether people are enjoying the parks or restaurant patios. By following all of the necessary precautions, Buffalo will indeed “see it through.”

Kudos to this group of women that ventured out of their houses in a manner that will not only keep them safe, but will ensure that the virus doesn’t have a chance to proliferate. If you stop to think about Buffalo and its parks, we are lucky to have such sprawling greenways that allow us to find our own isolated places far from the madding crowd… especially on Independence Day!

The temptations to gather together are great, especially this weekend. Confirmed cases are climbing in 40 states… and New York state’s numbers are elevating again… enough to call for diligence and stepped up precautions. That means masking-up, staying six feet apart, and bringing your own food and drinks to Fourth of July gatherings (and not sharing utensils and condiments). And bring some hand sanitizer with you, wherever you roam.

It’s another pivotal point along the COVID timeline.

Stay safe Buffalo.

Thanks to Mason Mieczkowski for passing this photo along.