10 Most Important Developments of the Decade: HarborCenter

By West Coast Perspective (produced by Colin Dunkle)

Number 10:

HarborCenter (2014-15)

Number five on the top developments in Buffalo this past decade is the LECOM Harborcenter.

HarborCenter features a Marriott Hotel, two full-size NHL ice rinks, a Tim Hortons, (716) Food and Sport, Healthy Scratch, and a five-level, 750-space parking structure.

The $172 million project was constructed by Pegula Sports & Entertainment. After a signing a multi-year naming rights partnership with Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, the facility is now named LECOM Harborcenter.

The 750,000 sq.ft. complex across from Canalside filled a 1.7 acre surface parking lot known as the Webster Block. The Marriott opened in 2015 and includes 194 rooms, 11 suites, and five meeting rooms with nearly 6,000 sq.ft. of space.

LECOM Harborcenter is the official practice facility of the Buffalo Sabres; and home to the NHL Scouting Combine, Academy of Hockey, Buffalo Jr. Sabres youth hockey organization, Canisius College men’s hockey, and numerous tournaments at all levels that attract teams from across North America throughout the year.

Each year since 2014, LECOM Harborcenter has attracted approximately 500,000 visitors to downtown.

