WEDI allocates Relief Grants to Minority and Women-owned Small Businesses

The organization that brought us the West Side Bazaar – Westminster Economic Development Initiative (WEDI) – is now in the process of allocating $100,000 in grants to small businesses throughout Western New York. This latest fortifying Neighborly Fund effort is made possible thanks to the KeyBank Business Boost & Build program powered by JumpStart. The relief grants (up to $5000) are being made available to minority and women-owned businesses, especially those businesses that did not qualify for emergency relief funding through the Small Business Association.

The relief fund was created by WEDI and NeighborWorks® Community Partners Buffalo (NCP) to support small businesses that are need of a boost.

“By creating The Neighborly Fund with NeighborWorks Community Partners, we’ve given out over $100,000 to small businesses in Buffalo since May,” said Carolynn Welch, Executive Director, WEDI. “We’re honored that organizations like KeyBank, Citizens Bank, and The Ralph C. Wilson Jr., Foundation rely on us to administer funds to our local businesses.”

These crucial funding initiatives are more important than ever, as small businesses try to keep their doors open during the COVID-19 crisis, which has everyone guessing what the economic future beholds.

For more information, visit www.theneighborlyfund.org.

To learn how to support The Neighborly Fund, visit the GoFundMe page or contact WEDI directly.