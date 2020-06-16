VBN Launches New Awareness Campaign – Buffalo Cares! Stay Safe Pledge

As states reopen throughout the US, there are mixed results depending on the stages and the safety precautions in place. A number of western and southern states are seeing their COVOD-19 numbers going back up, now that the weather is nice and the floodgates are open – it’s the perfect storm for those that are not careful.

That’s why Visit Buffalo Niagara (VBN) has announced the Buffalo Cares! Stay Safe Pledge.

According to VBN, “85% of consumers say that knowing businesses are following cleaning and sanitizing protocols would make them more comfortable in visiting that establishment.”

Creating confidence is the first step to rebuilding the tourism economy.

By now, we’ve seen that some businesses genuinely care about their risk factors, while others could care less. That’s troubling because if we all have to play in the same sandbox, it would behoove us all to play by the same rules. That means following recommended public health guidelines.

VBN is asking Buffalo businesses to sign this pledge, which ensures that they are abiding by all safety precautions. Businesses that agree to putting safety conditions and protocols in place, will have their names and logos added to a page on the VBN website, so that the public will know that these are safe places to visit (and spend their money).

“As a valued partner of Visit Buffalo Niagara, we ask that you commit to following the guidelines and sign the pledge.”