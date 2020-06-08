Upgrades Planned for Two Grant Street Properties

Two Grant Street properties will be seeing significant façade improvements under grants from the New York State Buffalo Main Street program. Architect Kathleen M. Kinan is working on the plans for the properties at 83-89 Grant and Lorigo’s at 185 Grant. While the Lorigo’s complex was recently put up for sale, owner Vincent Lorigo, Jr. is moving forward with renovation plans for his building.

“Lorigo’s applied for a Main Street Grant and received the maximum amount allowed, $50,000, which is not quite enough for the scope of work,” said Kinan. “They will be spending additional funds to accomplish all of this.”

The focus of the work will be on the first floor with a new aluminum storefront system, articulated posts, brick piering, and decorative lighting. The upper floors will see window repairs, painting of windows and bays, and brick cleaning. The scope of work does not include replacing the windows on the fourth floor. For now, they will get a brick veneer to match the existing brick .

According to Kinan, it will be a huge improvement to not only the building but the street. “Lorigo’s provides an amazing service to the community.”

Upgrades to 83-89 Grant Street are also planned. The improvements will be spread across five storefronts with the help of $34,166 in grant funding.

Work will primarily involve new aluminum storefronts, doors, lighting, and painting.

The Buffalo Main Streets Initiative is a reimbursement program that provides commercial and mixed-use property owners with a 75 percent match (three dollars of grant funds for each one dollar of owner funds) up to a project total of $50,000 for commercial building renovations and $25,000 per unit for residential renovations, with a maximum grant amount of $150,000.

Heart of the City Neighborhoods is overseeing the Grant Street program which received $252,500 in funding. The businesses benefitting from the funding are:

208 Grant Street – G&L Flooring – $50,000

119 Grant Street – Frontier Liquor – $50,000

185 Grant Street – Lorigo’s Meating Place – $50,000

251 Grant Street – Buffalo Cooperative – $34,166.68

195 Grant Street – Freddy J’s – $34,166.66

83-89 Grant Street – $34,166.66