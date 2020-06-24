Uniland Starting Gates Circle Townhouses

Uniland Development is starting construction and taking deposits for twelve townhouses on the Gates Circle Park Lane restaurant site. The townhouses range in size from 2,492 to 3,902 sq.ft. and are priced from $850,000.

Five two-story Queen Anne-style units will be built along Lancaster Avenue. The units have 2,492 sq.ft. of living space with three bedrooms and three and one-half bathrooms. Each has a two-car garage, private courtyard, and an optional elevator.

The seven units fronting Gate Circle have “French Eclectic” styling with brick and stone exteriors and a gated front entrance. The three-story homes range in size from 3,771 to 3,902 sq.ft. with up to four bedrooms, a den, two-car garage, private patio, elevator, and an optional rooftop patio. Prices for interior units start at $1.3 million and the two end units start at $1.5 million making them amongst the highest-priced residential units in the area.

Standard features include 10 foot coffered ceilings, a gas fireplace, custom cabinetry, quartz countertops, high-end appliances, crown molding, large windows, recessed lighting, walk-in closets, coffered ceilings, hardwood floors, a built-in patio grill, and upscale finishes. All units have below-grade storage areas. Foit-Albert Associates designed the residences.

“There is a great desire for city living and many people seek more than apartment-style or loft living which is what is predominantly being built,” said Uniland Vice President Michael Montante. “There are a few other townhome projects in the city but none in this unique and highly desirable location, and none with this level of finish. It really is pinnacle living in a pivotal location.”

Uniland purchased the Park Lane site in May 2006 and unveiled an ultra-luxury, 23-story tower one year later. Plans prepared by Diamond Schmitt Architects and Hamilton Houston Lownie called for 68 residences ranging in size from 1,000 to 6,400 sq.ft. and priced from $450,000 to $2 million plus. The project received City approvals in September 2007 and was quickly hit with a lawsuit by neighbors. The lawsuit, since dismissed, and a down economy forced Uniland to shelve plans for the tower.

These are Uniland’s first for-sale homes since its award-winning Avant condominiums on Delaware Avenue, which were all sold during the Great Recession of 2008 and 2009. Since then, the company has opened The Glen multi-family rental complexes in Williamsville and Fairport with a consistent occupancy rate near 100 percent. Construction on the Gates Circle units is expected to take twelve months.

Get Connected: Ellen Warner, Licensed Real Estate Salesperson- 716.725.1410

Project Website: www.unilandluxuryliving.com