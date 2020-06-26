The Space Between: Frank Lloyd Wright | Jun Kaneko

The freshly landscaped campus of the Martin House is now the recipient of some fabulous works of art. The seven larger-than-life objects are by ceramicist Jun Kaneko, who calls his creations dangos (Japanese term for dumplings).

This new installation is made possible thanks to a collaboration between the Martin House and the Albright-Knox. The project is part of the AK’s celebrated and sweeping Public Art Initiative – an undertaking that has significantly elevated the city’s public art profile. The two coordinating forces behind the project are Martin House Curator Susana Tejada and Albright-Knox Curator of Public Art Aaron Ott.

Kaneko is known for creating some of the world’s largest ceramic artworks through a painstaking process that “pushes the boundaries of what is possible in ceramic.” The grounds of the Martin House are perfectly suited for the creations. These incredible pieces look like they belong at the site.

For people who are still social distancing, this is the perfect opportunity to get outside to view the sculptures – it’s certainly a welcome diversion that provides plenty of artistic inspiration. Not to mention taking in the architectural beauty of the Frank Lloyd Wright masterpiece, and the newly minted historic grounds.

The works will stay in place until early October, 2021.

Learn more about the exhibit and the artist.