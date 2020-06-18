The Skeptics Re-release Be Satisfied for 25th Anniversary

The Skeptics, an alternative band from Western New York, re-released their full length CD, Be Satisfied, late last month.

The re-release came a few weeks after the CD’s 25th anniversary and features the original members of the band.

According to skepticsongs.com, “The group’s debut CD features Tom Mullen on lead vocals and guitar, Mark Buckley on bass, Michael ‘Hairy’ Harrier on lead guitar and vocals, and Tim Kelly on drums.”

Be Satisfied was the band’s debut and first major success of their careers because it had made several music charts and was played at major radio stations across the country.

“Be Satisfied, received airplay at over 100 college and commercial radio stations, several of which reported The Skeptics on their weekly College Music Journal (CMJ) airplay charts,” according to skepticsongs.com

Be Satisfied has ten tracks and is available to download and stream on Spotify, Apple Music, and several other music platforms.

To learn more about The Skeptics visit, skepticsongs.com

