The rebirth of the “We’re Talking Proud” campaign

Buffalo has had its fair share of promo campaigns over the years. Some of them were great, while others… not so memorable. Of course one of the longest lasting and most recognizable “ra-ra” campaigns was “We’re Talking Proud.” If you’re 40 years old, or older, I’m sure you recall the TV commercial, with people “chipperly” striding up and down the steps of City Hall?

Well, for those that miss the iconic message, Susan and Alden Schutte are bringing it all back. Yes, this prideful feel-good campaign, originally created in 1981 by Alden Schutte, is making a comeback. And what better time to do it? As Buffalo continues to enjoy a renaissance, despite COVID-19, this accompanying rallying cry is coming full circle.

As part of the campaign, moving forward, Buffalonians will be treated to a :30 TV spot, created by Schutte and produced by David Collins Productions. Of course the song and the imagery have been updated to reflect these resilient times, with the help of jingle-writer Ken Kaufman.

“Our Buffalo Proud commercial reflects the spirit and positive feeling found in the people of Western New York,” said Schutte. “The Buffalo Proud logo was designed to impart a feeling of strength and forward moving momentum.”

At a time when the community continues to press forward, this repackaged campaign could be just what we need to get back in the saddle. And just think of a new generation of Buffalonians that will be freshly introduced to this timeless, although modified, jingle.

The only other real difference is that this new “We’re Talking Proud” campaign has a philanthropic component.

“Recognizing the economic impact that the COVID-19 virus has had on our Community, we felt it was important to offer some financial support to a worthy organization with a portion of the proceeds from the sale of Buffalo Proud t-shirts. It is our hope that this new message will help stir the spirit of our community and will raise meaningful revenue for the Buffalo Zoo,” said Schutte. “We have selected the Buffalo Zoo, which depends partially on their attendance revenue to feed and care for the animals, support staff and provide programming. The 150-year-old Buffalo Zoo (3rd oldest in the nation) is most definitely a Buffalo Proud icon deserving of this support.”

For further information on this campaign, visit bfloproud.com.