The Forge Opens on Broadway

Tenants have begun moving into The Forge on Broady apartment complex at the corner of Broadway and Mortimer Street on the near East Side. Half of the 158 apartments were completed in May and the remainder will be tenant-ready this month and next.

Eighty-five percent of the complex’s units are restricted as affordable. Rents for one-bedroom apartments range from $660 to $905; two-bedrooms from $790 to $1,300 and three-bedrooms from $905 to $1,500. 810 applications were received for the affordable units with a lottery used to determine the order in which applications were processed.

The apartment building is four-stories along Broadway and three-stories along Mortimer Street. There will eventually be 25 townhouses constructed along the north end of Mortimer, across the street from the Sycamore Village subdivision, and also along the south side of Sycamore Street.

Silvestri Architects designed the project.

