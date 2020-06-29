The Alekizou and His Terrible Library Plot!

City of Light Publishing has released its latest book – an unusual children’s book (ages 5 and up) that is authored by Nancy Turgeon (Williamsville, NY) and illustrated by Patricia Raine (Washington, DC).

The story, which is told in verse and rhyme, recounts the misguided adventures of the star of the book – Alekizou (a name composed of all of the vowels in the alphabet).

Alekizou is happiest when he’s playing games and having fun, but doesn’t like libraries, learning, schools, etc. That means that he can’t read, spell, write, or perform arithmetic. When he sees other children excelling at these tasks, it makes him mad, so he hatches a plot to break into the nearby library to steal (and eat) all of the vowels.

Of course a world without vowels creates a language of gibberish, which Alekizou soon realizes is not ideal… or fun! How do you communicate with friends without vowels? In an unexpected twist, Alekizou must resort to using American Sign Language (ASL), with the help of children. By doing this, he is able to restore language as we know it, while learning to appreciate the importance of language and learning.

This literacy adventure is chock full of invaluable life lessons that make learning fun, thanks to the clever tale, the rhythmic wording, and the fanciful illustrations.

Soft cover $14.95 | Hard cover $19.95