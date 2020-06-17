The 38th Anniversary Season of the Downtown Country Market gets underway

Until Braymiller opens up in downtown Buffalo, there’s still a reliable source for fresh organic vegetables and other desired delicacies in the form of the Downtown Country Market.

The outdoor farmers’ market, hosted by Buffalo Place and sponsored by M&T Bank, is set to kick off on Thursday, June 18.

This year will, of course, be a somewhat different due to COVID-19 safety measures in place. The 2020 Health Safety Plan includes:

Requiring customers and vendors to wear face masks covering their nose and mouth

Vendors properly spaced to maintain social distancing

Handwashing stations/hand sanitizer made available to vendors and customers

Despite the safety precautions, these types of open air markets are highly anticipated by downtown workers and residents who are looking forward to the shopping conveniences, while providing a sense of normalcy during these uncertain times.

Moving forward, the Market will operate Thursdays through October 22, from 10am through 2:30pm on Main Street between Court and Church Streets.

Downtown Country Market participates in the following programs: Pride of New York Program, Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program, Field & Fork Network Double Up Food Bucks Program, and the Farmers’ Market Federation of New York.