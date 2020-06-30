Summer 2020 Marks New Wellness Initiatives

Author: Lucy Connery, Executive Director, Healthy Communities 2030!

Although January marks a New Year for everyone, July 1st signals a new year for most organizations and businesses. July 2020 also marks the development of the Healthy Communities 2030! Strategic Plan, of which I have been appointed Executive Director.

What does this mean for our community?

The Summer of 2020 will be a time to catalyze the work the Healthy Communities 2030! Team has been doing since its launch in March 2020 in response to Erie and Niagara Counties ranking poorly in the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation’s 10th Annual National County Health Rankings Report. Healthy Communities 2030! will focus on community wellness in many ways; some of the main focuses include the built environment and walkability, youth wellness, and health promotion through education, community development, and more.

The Healthy Communities 2030! (HC2030!) team is currently working on multiple local walkability interventions. In these interventions, local community members can engage with HC2030! to learn how to assess their community’s walkability, develop sustainable walking clubs, and participate in professional development events and opportunities. Healthy Communities 2030! is also engaging in local youth health-promotion by engaging with WNY school districts, youth recreation organizations, and local media organizations to promote youth health and wellness throughout the year.

HC2030! works to improve the overall health of our youth, adult, and older adult populations in many ways, and we want to do more with you, the community. If you, or your organization, are interested in promoting health and wellness in our Western New York Region, contact the Healthy Communities 2030! Team at (716) 851-4052, BeActive@City-Buffalo.org, or visit CreatingHealthyCommunities.org.