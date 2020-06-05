South Buffalo’s Farmers Market will open Despite Pandemic, with Safety Measures in Place

You just can’t keep a good thing down, even during a state of pandemic. That’s the sentiment behind the The South Buffalo Farmer’s Market, sponsored by Buffalo Common Councilmember Christopher Scanlon, which is set to kick off this coming Sunday, for its 7th season.

Similar to grocery stores, farmers markets are considered essential commodities, because everybody has to eat. And when it comes to farmers markets, they are in place to ensure that people have access to healthy, organic, locally grown foods.

As a way to ensure that visitors are as safe as possible, while attending the farmers market, organizers have been working with the NYS Department of Agriculture and Markets to implement a number of protocols, including:

Reconfiguring the vendor lay out, ensuring each vendor is more than 6 feet apart with amble space for lines to form without causing congestion

Vendors, patrons and volunteers (who are medically able to) are required to wear face masks when they are within 6 feet of other individuals

Hand sanitizer and hand washing stations will be located throughout the market

Per the NYS Department of Agriculture and Markets, no entertainment (music and yoga) is permitted at the market at this time

Public restrooms will not be available until deemed safe

Vendors will adhere to all guidelines established by NYS

Safety Guidelines will be prominently displayed

“The coronavirus pandemic has drastically changed life as we know it,” said Buffalo Common Councilmember Christopher P. Scanlon. “We have all seen businesses shut down -both temporary and permanently – or greatly alter their operating model in order to survive. That’s what makes this year’s market season more important than ever. Our farms and small businesses are the backbone of our communities and they need our support. While we may not be able to offer some of the special events we’ve become known for, we can assure visitors that they will have access to the highest quality local products while enjoying one of the most beautiful backdrops in Western New York – Cazenovia Park.”

Councilman Scanlon and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz will be participating in the “Stop The Spread” campaign by hosting a free mask giveaway. They will also be giving handing out hand sanitizers, which have been donated by PVS Chemicals, a local chemical plant. During COVID-19, PVS Chemicals began to produce the hand sanitizers, many of which were donated to essential organizations such as the Erie County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Park Police.

“Our PVS Buffalo plant is located in the heart of South Buffalo and we’re happy to help make events like these in our community safer for everyone,” said PVS Chemicals Buffalo Plant Manager Chris Cancilla. “We know that many things have been canceled or put on hold due to COVID-19, so we’re very excited to see the return of the Farmer’s Market.”

Visitors to the farmers market this Sunday can expect to find: A wide variety of farm goods and produce, SK Herefords Beef Farm out of Medina, fresh cheese Hanzlian sausage, flowers, pierogis, baked goods, produce, CBD oil, handmade soap, Duke’s Donuts, and Public Espresso + Coffee.