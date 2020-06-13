Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

While out for a walk with my pup, I came across this wonderful miniature seed stand. The stand was made from a scrap piece of wood that had been adhered to a stop sign pole with a crew.

Found in the heart of Garden Walk territory, this simple, thoughtful little gesture was such a breath of fresh air – so clever!

By now we’ve all come across Little Free Libraries, which continue to pop up around the region. Well, this is another take on that type of neighborly concept. Instead of offering up free books to share, the seed stand provides free seeds for people to plant in their gardens. There’s even a spot to slip in the empty seed packets and markers, so that passersby can see what sort of seeds are available on any given day.

One of the best parts of this DIY seed sharing project is that it can easily be replicated. The components are essentially free, there are stop signs on just about every street corner, and a 5 year old could build it. Hopefully this sole seed stand will act as inspiration for others to come up with their own ingenious takes on the ever evolving art of sharing and caring for one another… and their gardens in this particular case.

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising.

