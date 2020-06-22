Roswell’s #projectbestlife on Buffalo Rising

The first half of 2020 has been a bear, we’ll admit. And in tough times, our efforts to maintain fitness, healthy nutrition and personal wellness can fall by the wayside as we direct all our energy into navigating through the storm.

Yet, in the face of what’s happening in the world around us, making space for self care and experiences that fortify our physical and mental wellbeing is so very essential.

All is not lost, however, and we have a new series aimed at helping Buffalonians refocus on ways we can take better care of ourselves in tough times.

We were approached by the experts at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center to collaborate on their Project Best Life initiative, which seeks to provide wellness inspiration and advice to help people in their 20s and 30s live life to the fullest. Unhealthy behaviors can exacerbate the problems that many of us are currently facing, and lead to devastating diseases. On the flipside, establishing and maintaining healthy behaviors can bolster our success in getting through whatever life throws at us.

In partnership with Roswell Park’s Project Best Life, Buffalo Rising will produce a video series that will unearth the resources available in our local community that can help us all live more wholesomely. We’ll be sharing these videos regularly on all our digital platforms and social media.

It’s our goal to direct our readers to the people, places and experiences in Buffalo that will help them fulfill their health, nutrition and wellness goals – whether it’s a spotlight on a local wellness provider, a feature on at-home workouts, or a profile on a local resident who is working through their own journey back to good health, and the resources they’ve found along the way.

Contributors will complete Project Best Life’s assessment tool to determine the areas of personal wellness they need to focus on. Then we’ll help them share their story as they dig into local resources that will help them tackle their goals, in hopes that it will inspire others with similar needs.

We can’t necessarily control the events unfolding around us, or the challenges that seem to keep on coming, one after another. But we can control how we care for ourselves, and Project Best Life will arm you with resources to empower you to take better care of yourself.