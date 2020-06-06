Rick Hyde releases new track, “Francis Scott Key”

Rick Hyde, musician and Black Soprano Family rapper, released his new track “Francis Scott Key” on Monday.

On the track, Rick Hyde speaks on how financial struggles can have a heavy effect on one’s life and discusses police brutality in America.

“You still struggle when you make minimum wage. Really how much you goin’ save when you gotta buy your way out?” Rick Hyde asked.

He then has a moment of silence on the track to mourn for those lost to police brutality. Hyde goes on to analyze the murder of George Floyd and the system that allowed that tragic event to occur.

In an Instagram post that highlighted the track’s release, Hyde said “RIP to every BLACK soul we lost to police brutality!! #ICantBreathe”

The cover art for the track features the names of those who lost their lives due to police brutality in America.

The track was produced by araabMUZIK(@araabmuzik) and the cover art was created by Yomira (@thenamesyomii).

Take a listen: SoundCloud

Photos courtesy @hidephatl