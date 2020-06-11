Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Red Alert: Broadway Building Gets a Paint Job

0 Comments

The Buffalo Trust Company Building at 1067 Broadway is getting an unfortunate paint job. The unsightly red color is bad enough, but painting a sandstone façade is next level bad.  The building is within the Broadway Fillmore Preservation District.  According to sources, a stop-work order has  been issued by the City today.

The 8,400 sq.ft. building was built as the Polonia Hotel in 1909 for Stanislaus A. Dengel and was designed by Wladyslaw H. Zawadzki according to Preservation Ready Sites. The building was remodeled as the Broady National Bank in 1909.

Boost Mobile occupies the Broadway storefront. The building is owned by Saleh Ahmed Mohamed.

Tagged with:

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments