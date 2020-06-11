Red Alert: Broadway Building Gets a Paint Job

The Buffalo Trust Company Building at 1067 Broadway is getting an unfortunate paint job. The unsightly red color is bad enough, but painting a sandstone façade is next level bad. The building is within the Broadway Fillmore Preservation District. According to sources, a stop-work order has been issued by the City today.

The 8,400 sq.ft. building was built as the Polonia Hotel in 1909 for Stanislaus A. Dengel and was designed by Wladyslaw H. Zawadzki according to Preservation Ready Sites. The building was remodeled as the Broady National Bank in 1909.

Boost Mobile occupies the Broadway storefront. The building is owned by Saleh Ahmed Mohamed.