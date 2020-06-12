PUSH Proposes Infill Building at 225 W. Delavan

PUSH Buffalo is proposing a three-story residential building on a vacant lot at the southeast corner of W. Delavan Avenue and Congress Street. The building at 225 W. Delavan Avenue will consist of six three-bedroom apartments.

The site is kitty-corner to 160 Congress Street, PUSH’s proposed three story building that would include a two-bedroom apartment and two three-bedroom apartments along with 600 sq.ft. of community space on the first floor.

PUSH is also proposing infill buildings at 625-633 West Avenue with 17 apartments and four two-bedroom apartments and 1,010 sq.ft. of commercial space at 146-148 Rhode Island Avenue.

Stieglitz Snyder Architecture and eco_logic Studio are collaborating on the project designs.