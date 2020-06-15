People For Music – Featuring Olmsted Dub System

The live music industry is taking a big hit these days. As a way to help, a couple by the name of Tom Barnes and Therese Forton-Barnes are organizing a social distancing concert from their front porch on Soldiers Circle.

On Wednesday, June 17, from 7pm to 9pm, Olmsted Dub System – a Buffalo reggae/dub act – will send some “irie vibrations” out onto the circle, for passersby to enjoy. A limited number of people will also be allowed to set up their own chairs and blankets, as long as they adhere to CDC guidelines. Others will get to enjoy the tunes from their front porch, or from their car.

People For Music (PFM) Is a movement we started to help the music industry get ‘gigs’ on peoples porches/yards around different neighborhoods.

“The pandemic has brought the concert music industry to a standstill,” said Therese, who says that this live music bolstering effort is being called People For Music. “With so many musicians suffering from loss of income and most all of their gigs being canceled we wanted to help out in someway. We have a wonderful porch that works so well as a stage and a large grass area that people can practice social distancing. It is our way of giving back to the community and helping them pivot into another way to earn money for the time being.”

Now that we can’t even look forward to our beloved Porchfests, these types of organically-initiated efforts are music to our ears. Tom and Therese are lucky enough to live along an Olmsted parkway, which means that there’s lots of room for people to spread out.

As for Olmsted Dub System, here’s the breakdown of the band:

Donny Frauenhoffer (keyboards) – A familiar keyboardist from his work in such acts as Duo+, The Donny Frauenhofer Trio/Band, Intrepid Travelers, THE TRUTH, Big Martha, Kristen Smigelski Combo, and many more. Find Donny Frauenhofer Music on Facebook. @donnyfraueny on Instagram

Damone “A-Funky Miracle” Jackson (drummer) – Award winning drummer/teacher, from Buffalo NY. Please check out his outstanding band, The Damone Jackson Outcome on Facebook. Damone can also be seen playing with several outstanding bands in the area. @funky_miracle on Instagram

Hayden Fogle (guitar) – He has performed around the world with some of the world’s finest musicians, including Buddy Guy, James Cotton and Lee Ritenour, to name a few. Please see the Hayden Fogle Band, follow Hayden Fogle @haydenfogle on Facebook and @haydenfogle on Instagram.

Rodney Chamberlain (bassist) – Former member of Positive Force, you can find him playing bass with The Rockaz, Buffalo Afrobeat Orchestra, and other great bands in the area. @rootzrocka on Instagram

George F. Olmsted (vocals/guitar) – He lives on Brantford and has been a contributing member of the Buffalo music scene as a drummer and singer since the late 70’s. Member of Positive Force, Dry Bones, Hayden Fogle and the Ambassadors, and more. Now with The OlmstedDubSystem, bringing reggae sounds once again. As an award winning middle school educator, Olmsted developed a highly successful (2005-present) after-school rock music program, ROCK.ED. Olmsted is also a distant descendant of famed landscape architect, Frederick Law Olmsted. Follow him @rockeddirector and @olmsteddubsystem on Instagram

Whereas Porchfest would bring too many people together at a time when social distancing measures are in effect, People For Music is a scaled down version of this live music-driven concept.

In order to support the musicians, a table will be set up for donations to the band. There will be no bathrooms or garbage cans on site. Visitors are asked to have their masks on hand.

Olmsted Dub System |Wednesday, June 17, 2020 | 7-9pm | 12 Soldiers Place

Visit Facebook for details, and to connect with People For Music