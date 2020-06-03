Outdoor Dining at Restaurants is now Allowed under Phase 2

The time has come to allow Western NY restaurants to seat outdoor diners, as part of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo’s Phase 2 reopening. Starting on Thursday, June 4, restaurants will be allowed to welcome diners who will be seated 6 feet apart from one another. Additional safety precautions will be in place, including staff wearing face coverings, as well as diners who are not seated.

“COVID-19 is still a real threat and we’re still battling it. I know it’s not on the front pages today, but it is still in people and in society,” Governor Cuomo said. “But thanks to the people of New York and the nurses, doctors and essential workers, today we have the lowest number of hospitalizations ever and we have the lowest death toll ever. We are continuously evaluating activities that can be safely reopened, and today we are adding outdoor seating at restaurants to phase two.”

The Governor also confirmed:

1,045 additional cases of novel coronavirus

Statewide total to 374,085 confirmed cases in New York State

Yes, this is exciting news, to see the city reopening. At the same time, let’s continue to be respectful of others, by adhering to the rules an regulations so that we can continue to flatten the curve in Buffalo. Happy and safe eating everyone.