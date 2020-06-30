Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Opportunity Knocks: 1167 Clinton Street

Not far from Larkinville and the Buffalo River sits 1167 Clinton Street, also close to the NYS I-90 Thruway and I-190. The 80,000 square foot, brick, industrial, high bay, shell building is currently being listed at $2 million, and features two 16′ overhead doors, clear span, and two 5 ton cranes. Rail siding is possible.

The building is pivotally situated in a part of town that is experiencing a rebirth in a couple of manners. Larkinville continues to impress with a series of developments rising up, while the Buffalo River has become a prime example of what can happen when a city commits to spurring on a Blue Economy through herculean cleanup efforts.

“Right next door is a gigantic film studio called Buffalo FilmWorks (in the white warehouse – learn more), which is a big deal for Buffalo and opens up a lot of opportunities for 1167 Clinton Street,” said listing agent, Alan Hastings. “A developer could easily add another floor in there due to the massive 40′ ceilings – then it might be feasible for residential conversion.”

Get connected: Alan Hastings – Associate Broker | See Hunt Commercial listing | (716) 481-3325 | ahastings@huntcommercial.com

