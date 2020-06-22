Opportunity Knocks: 1112-1114 Niagara Street

Want to be a part of the Niagara Street renaissance? Well, here’s your chance.

I’ve been watching this property for a while – 1112-1114 Niagara Street is prime for a new owner who will capitalize on the building’s potential.

Let’s start by pointing out that this property is 31,980 square feet and is located on 1.13 acres within an opportunity zone. It is primely situated near Rich Products, the Peace Bridge, and a number of redevelopment projects, including many of Bill Breeser’s buildings. The historic Curtiss Malting building is next door.

Actually, there are two buildings included in this sale – one is the gorgeous 1930s, art deco brick structure (lead image) that faces Niagara Street, while the other is a light manufacturing and warehouse setup. There is a 2,180 square foot office, and 13′-20′ ceilings in the production area, with basement storage, a newer roof and HVAC, a sprinkler system, 208 volt/800 amp power electric and includes indoor parking. Best of all, the property overlooks the Niagara River, and is in the heart of the “Niagara Street Now” infrastructure improvement zone.

This is the site of the former A. F. Oliver Gear & Machine Co., which has been featured on Buffaloah.com. You can also find the manufacturing history of the building by visiting Gear Motions.

In the hands of the right person, we could be looking at a real winner.

The seller of this building is Oliver Gear Inc., which is owned by Gear Motions.

The awesome property is listed at $1,450,000.

See Loopnet PDF

See Hanna Listing

Get connected: Scott Mason & Joseph Deck | 716-856-7107 Ext. 203