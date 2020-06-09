On the Market: 133 Tonawanda Street

A four-story industrial building in the blossoming Tonawanda Street corridor is for sale. 133 Tonawanda Street is located at the end of Watts Street and backs up to Scajaquada Creek. CRE Global has the listing with an undisclosed asking price:

Four-story 43,250 SF building built in 1910. The property is zoned for manufacturing, and is situated upon approximately 1.19 acres of land, included with that is a vacant lot of 0.36 acre. The property has a stone parking lot with the capability of 40 parking spaces.

Three significant projects along Tonawanda Street are in the works or wrapping up. The Frizlen Group, Common Bond Real Estate, and BRD Construction are finishing Black Rock Freight House at 68 Tonawanda. That building dates to 1906 and now features 35 apartments and a small amount of commercial space. Across the street, Eran Epstein and Element Properties are proposing to convert the Fedders Manufacturing complex into 85 market-rate apartments and a 25,000 sq.ft. self-storage facility.

Jack Ruh is proposing to repurpose an existing warehouse complex at 31 Tonawanda Street into self-storage units. The three-story building includes 121,261 sq.ft. of space and is on a 1.85-acre parcel. The facility will include an apartment for the facility manager and two commercial spaces along Tonawanda Street.

