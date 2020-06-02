On the Market: 1000 Main Street

Ciminelli Real Estate Corporation has put a Main Street building up for sale. The 12,525 sq.ft. single-story building at 1000 Main Street is located within the Allentown Historic Preservation District, at the edge of the Medical Campus, and is across the street from Ciminelli’s Conventus project. Ciminelli purchased the building from EPIC in December 2015 for $2.185 million.

“We are letting the market dictate the future of 1000 Main Street, whether that be a sale, lease or potential redevelopment,” says Ciminelli Executive Vice President Kyle Ciminelli. “We are still considering all options.”

From the listing:

This multi-tenant, single-story building is located at the northern entrance to the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus, across the street from Conventus, John R. Oishei’s Children’s Hospital of Buffalo, and the University at Buffalo’s Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.

The 12,525 sq. ft. building offers numerous opportunities for a variety of users including open office space, a break room, a central conference space, and controlled access that provides a measure of safety and security for tenants and visitors. The building is directly across the street from the Allen-Medical Campus NFTA Station and in proximity to a variety of amenities including KeyBank, The Anchor Bar, Tim Hortons, and more.

The building opened in 2001 and the property includes 25 parking spaces. An asking price was not disclosed.

Get Connected: Ciminelli’s Ed McGinn or Tim Malchow, 716.221.8152