New “Live at the Drive” concert series brings back Live Music

A short-term, 2020 solution to missing the “normal” concert experience is now available in Buffalo, in the form of a “Live at the Drive” socially distanced concert series put on by Buffalo Iron Works and Transit Drive-In.

Upon the announcement of this series the first shows featuring Aqueous – June 19 and 20 – immediately sold out. This series will continue weekly through August 15.

According to Josh Holtzman, partner of Buffalo Iron Works and co-founder of “Live at the Drive,” the set up will include a large stage with full audio production, so that fans will hear the music coming directly from the stage. In the event of poor weather, fans will be able to use the FM transmitter to listen to the show. But, for Holtzman, the intent is to re-create the live music experience as best as possible.

We want people to feel excitement, hope, and some sense of normalcy,” Holtzman said. “The last few months have been very hard on all of us and we just want these shows to put smiles on as many faces as can.”

Holtzman pointed out that WNY Feeds the Frontline, as well as other COVID-related nonprofits will be the beneficiaries of a portion of proceeds from each show.

“Our goal in this project is to put people within the music industry back to work and provide a really fun and safe atmosphere for music to return this summer. This is built on the thought of being for our community and not for us.”

Additional information can also be found at buffaloironworks.com.

Transit Drive-In 6655 S Transit Rd, Lockport, NY 14094

Instagram @buffaloironworks @transitdrivein @wnyfeedsthefrontline