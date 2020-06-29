Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Mural is a “Love Letter to Buffalo”

At the behest of salon owner Jennifer Julia Swift (Jennifer Julia Salon), muralist David Zientek has created a piece that speaks boatloads about Buffalo.

What might first look like a standard Buffalo cityscape scene is actually more of a “love letter to Buffalo.” That’s because all of the different visual elements are composed of salon iconography. For example, City Hall is built upon shampoo bottles and brushes, Silo City is clippers and combs, and the Buffalo Lighthouse is a spray bottle. And if you look closely, the full moon has the Buffalo Sabres emblem emblazoned upon it. 

I love the creativity that we’re seeing here, and the attention to detail, not to mention the cleverness at play.

Jennifer Julia Salon – 55 Chicago Street, Buffalo 14204

Video by Jason Jurewicz

