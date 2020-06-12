Little Buffalo Launches Quarantine-Friendly Sensory Kits and Party Packages

The pandemic was tough on most businesses. I especially feel for the business owners that just opened their new undertakings, only to have to close them down within months, weeks, even days.

It was back in February when I ran a story on Little Buffalo, “a place where children and their caretakers can get out of the house, into a socially charged play atmosphere,” I wrote at the time.

Unfortunately, we all know what happened next. But instead of crying over spilt cereal milk, co-owners Maureen Rudzinski and Carrie McDermid decided to make the best of the circumstances at hand.

According to Maureen, “Little Buffalo’s vision will remain the same no matter what changes happen after reopening: to provide fun, educational and enriching experiences for families in Buffalo.”

With that in mind, the owners began to formulate plans to re-envision what open play, birthday parties, and summer camps would look like, and how they might help caregivers to ease some burden from their shoulders… while keeping social distancing measures in mind.

As a result, their new temporary business model is designed to “create innovative and unique activities and camps for children to pick up to enjoy at home.” Instead of incorporating their popular sensory kits into their daily business routines, the two decided to create and sell similar packages for caregivers to pick up and take home with them.

“The shutdown allowed us to expand the variety of our sensory kits and include Make-With-Me craft kits for children and families to work on together during their time in quarantine,” according to Carrie.

This new program “puts a twist on traditional summer camp activities,” by offering Camp To-Go packages consisting of five days worth of camp activities. Two initial camp packages are already to go: Creativity Camp and Toddler Sensory Camp. Each is kid tested by certified teachers (the owners and their seven kids) and targets different age ranges.

Summer camp is one thing. Birthday parties are another. That’s why Maureen and Carry have introduced “mobile Parties-To-Go.” The latest programming addition means that there are now three different quarantine-friendly sensory kits and party packages to choose from: Camp To-Go, Party To-Go, and Make-With-Me Kits.

While this might all seem like fun and games, the owners can’t wait for the day when they can get back to business as usual, which will definitely be a welcome transition back to their original game plan. In the meantime, it’s “on the go” go, go, go!

Little Buffalo’s brick and mortar at 633 Hertel Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14207 is currently closed and cannot reopen until Phase 4 but they can be found on Facebook and Instagram @littlebuffaloplay and on their website www.littlebuffaloplay.com. Contact Little Buffalo via email littlebuffaloplay@gmail.com or phone 716-427-3668