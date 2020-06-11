Graycliff’s “Virtual Fundraising Initiative” is now underway. A unique aspect of this particular fundraiser is that silent auction bidders will be automatically designated as “ticket holders” for a special viewing of “Let the Sunshine In! A Virtual Solstice Celebration & Musical Evening at Graycliff” performed by a quartet of Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra (BPO) musicians. The 15 minute “video exclusive” will be filmed at the main house at Graycliff, and simultaneously aired virtually on June 20th, which coincides with the end of the bidding (bidding ends at 9pm).

Aside from viewing the virtual concert, bidders will get a chance to walk away with the following: exceptional fine art (curated around the theme of the sun), as well as unique experiences from Graycliff and the BPO.

The theme of the sun will carry through to numerous auction and event elements, including the sensational backdrop of the setting solstice sun during the virtual performance – Mozart’s Quartet for oboe, violin, viola, and cello in F Major.

“While it was our plan to host a solstice celebration at Graycliff to share in person this very special moment that only comes around once a year, we are excited about the new virtual direction of the event,” explains Graycliff’s Executive Director, Anna Kaplan. “I’m thrilled to be able to share this incredibly inspiring experience with a much broader audience. After seeing the sun set through the view room, further animated by the talented musicians from the BPO, my hope is that viewers will have a fuller understanding of the architecture and energy of Graycliff and consider visiting us at some point in the future.”

Tickets start at $25. A link to the virtual concert will be sent to ticket holders at 7:30pm on June 20th, just before the concert begins. Bidding is now officially open (see here). Tickets include a door prize drawing featuring items from Graycliff’s Pavilion Shop.