Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Infilling: 91 Fuller in Tonawanda

0 Comments

Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corporation (BENLIC) is spearheading construction of a new affordable single-family home in the City of Tonawanda. The home at 91 Fuller Avenue was designed by UB Architecture and Planning students and Professor Brad Wales.

To ensure public input and support for the initiative, BENLIC and the studio class worked with City of Tonawanda officials, as well as neighborhood residents, to discuss the project and address any potential stakeholder concerns.

The 1,452 sq.ft. home has two-bedrooms and one and a half baths. It is being constructed on a vacant lot that was foreclosed upon.

The house will be sold as income-restricted to a moderate-income buyer. Income qualification is based on family size and capped at 100% maximum Average Monthly Income (AMI) for Erie County.

EnterpriseNow assisted with funding the $238,844 project and construction is being overseen by Build Macaluso, Inc.  Work is expected to be completed this fall.

BENLIC works to ensure all properties it receives are brought up to code and arein livable condition after acquisition. This is done either through construction rehab before a home is brought to market, or through the use of their Note & Mortgage Program. If a property is determined to be in such a state of disrepair that a rehab is unfeasible, BENLIC may elect to demolish it. All homes sold by BENLIC are priced at fair market value.

Vacant lots are either sold to adjacent landowners or, if BENLIC determines it feasible, are built on for new housing construction.

Tagged with: ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments