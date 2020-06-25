Humble Braggers Donate Profits of New Song, “I’ll Try”

Humble Braggers, a local synth pop band, released their latest single “I’ll Try” last Thursday and are donating 100 percent of the profits to the NAACP.

The profits are going specifically to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund which fights for racial justice through litigation.

“Through litigation, advocacy, and public education, LDF seeks structural changes to expand democracy, eliminate disparities, and achieve racial justice in a society that fulfills the promise of equality for all Americans,” according to the NAACP LDF website.

Humble Braggers’ decision to give their profits from “I’ll Try” to NAACP was inspired by Bandcamp, an online music company.

In an Instagram post, Humble Braggers said “… in honor of @bandcamp giving 100% of their cut to @naacp_ldf today I’m releasing a track I started back in 2014 called “I’ll Try.” We will also be giving our cut to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. It’s only available on Bandcamp, link in bio. Hope you enjoy.”

For more information on the NAACP LDF visit, www.naacpldf.org.

To listen to I’ll Try visit, humblebraggers.bandcamp.com/track/ill-try

Find Humble Braggers on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook: @humblebraggers

Lead image from Shauna Presto, @shaunakyle