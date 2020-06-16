Hartman’s Signature Old Fashioned Cocktail Kit

We went by the Old First Ward recently to watch Troy Cloutier make one of Hartman’s signature cocktails, the Old Fashioned. In addition to a lesson in the history of this O.G. cocktail, we picked up something for YOU.
Use Gift Code “TheOG” for 15% off Hartman’s Old Fashioned Cocktail Kit, available at hartmansdistilling.com for curbside pick-up. The kit contains all the ingredients you’ll need to make and enjoy this delightful cocktail in the comfort of your own home. It also makes a great Father’s Day present for your own, O.G.
Hartman’s Distilling Company
55 Chicago Street
Buffalo, New York 14204
(716) 551-6313