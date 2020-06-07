Hamburg lands a Coworking Space

Working environments are rapidly changing. From people working at home, to people working at co-working spaces, business life as we know it will never be the same. And that’s actually a good thing. Technology has allowed people to work remotely, with relative ease, especially with the advent of Zoom! and other video conferencing platforms. But for those who still want to be connected with a working environment, without being tied down to an office, coworking spaces are where it’s at.

Now, a handful of Hamburg business owners and residents are getting into the coworking game, by opening Convergence Coworking, located at 4900 Lake Shore Road. The coworking outfit, anticipated to open in the fall of 2020, will be teaming up with a local coffee shop, yet to be announced.

Co-Founder, Marie Domon-Pazych is “Proud to bring Hamburg its first coworking space. It’s unreal that just one year ago I was being interviewed for the article ‘Does Hamburg Need a Coworking Space?’ and now I’m building one less than a year later. Our current coworking spaces serve a wonderful community and I’m honored to join them.”

Once open, Convergence Coworking will be available to the freelance and small business community. Co-owners are encouraging networking and learning opportunities, business gatherings, retreats, and emerging technology training, among other activities. And best of all, the coworking space is located on on Lake Erie, which is going to be a nice little business retreat as the weather warms up.

Hamburg Town Supervisor, Jim Shaw states, “This is a fresh and imaginative business concept which reflects how professional’s work in the modern-day era. Networking among freelancers, self-employed individuals, and small firms creates a synergy that can make this location a beehive of activity. It’s a first for Hamburg and I welcome the innovative thoughts and confidence that the developer brings to this project. I can’t wait for it to open. We are committed to offer help to make this project a model for others to come.”

Get connected:

Anyone interested in obtaining membership information can call 716-383-0547.

Instagram @convergencecoworking

Facebook