Griselda gets BET Nomination for Best Group

Griselda Records, local rap collective and record label, was nominated for a BET award for “Best Group” this past Monday.

Griselda’s nomination comes after years of major releases such as their critically acclaimed album WWCD which was released in 2019 and their EP, Don’t Get Scared Now from 2016.

In an Instagram caption addressing the nomination, WestSide Gunn said “Thank u to the PPL and Thank u to @bet for nominating GRISELDA for “BEST GROUP” This is what hard work looks like, there’s no stopping the BUFFALO KIDS.”

The main members of the collective include rappers such as WestSide Gunn, Benny the Butcher, and Conway the Machine and their in-house producer Daringer.

Although the rappers have been making music for many years, the Griselda label was founded much later in their careers during 2014. The label’s name was inspired by Griselda Blanco, a notorious drug lord from the Medellín Cartel, who has been referenced on some of the rappers’ tracks.

Griselda’s competition for best group includes JACKBOYS, Migos, Earthgang, City Girls, and Chloe X Halle.

Images from Tana Ostman Photography