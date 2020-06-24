Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

GREENLIGHT: Jamyier Patton

Some time with the star point guard at Bishop Timon - St. Jude

0 Comments

In this first episode of GREENLIGHT, series creator Josh Koester has a conversation with Jamyier Patton, a star point guard at Bishop Timon – St. Jude headed into his senior year. Patton made sixth-team all-state honors and also won MVP at the Class B Manhattan Cup, helping Timon win for the first time since 2001.

Jamyier talks about how quarantine cut his team’s run to a state title short, hindered his chance to get looks from college coaches at AAU tournaments, and how he’s looking forward to get back in the gym.

Tagged with: , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments