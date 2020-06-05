Freddy J’s Undergoes Renovations with the Idea of Social Change in Mind

Freddy J’s – a restaurant that specializes in southern cuisine and the occasional barbecue – is currently closed until June 15 due to renovations to the restaurant’s indoor amenities and outdoor functionality.

One of the bigger physical changes Fred J. Daniel and his co-proprietor Rey Ramos are making is extending their patio, and building an awning enclosure for the outdoor seating (see lead image).

Daniel hopes this physical change will also give a means to the community to promote social change.

Once the patio opens and they have more space to conduct social distancing dining, Daniel wants to use the addition for community roundtable discussions, especially amidst current racial tensions. He hopes people can come together and have conversations that promote positivity.

“We have to be morally responsible to each other as human beings,” Daniel said. “I think that’s what we had lost during COVID and protesting.”

Freddy J’s

195 Grant St

Buffalo, NY

(716) 424-2926

Lead image courtesy Kathleen M. Kinan, r.a. | kkinanarchitect.com