Floatmingos on Gala Waters @ Delaware Park

In 2018, the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy broke the Guinness World Record for the longest line of pink flamingo lawn ornaments. Riding the “FLO wave,” the Buffalo Maritime Center, in conjunction with the Conservancy, has now launched “FLOatmingos” at Gala Waters (Hoyt Lake). This paddle-boats are certainly eye-catching – they’re big, they’re pink, and they’re ready for action!

Of course the letters “FLO” in these instances refer to the initials of Frederick Law Olmsted, the world famous American landscape architect that headed up designing Buffalo’s park system. These flamingo tributes add a little color to a parkscape that is typically dominated by the color green. It’s hard not to notice the members of this flamboyance of pinkalicious floating avifauna.

While there is only one FLOatmingo on hand currently, the other three will soon be on their way. “Currently there is about a two and a half hour wait for the FLOatmingo on weekends,” said Joe Koessler, President of the Maritime Center. “The rest should be here by July 1. Due to COVID, the factory in Indiana was closed, but we were lucky to get this first one. The factory also makes fiberglass paddle-boats for Disney, so they are very durable. I’m hoping that the additional FLOatmingos will satisfy the built up demand.”

It’s readily apparent that these FLOatmingos are designed to get more people out onto the water to enjoy everything that “FLO” set out to accomplish with his nature-oriented Delaware Park scape. Anyone looking to get out on one of these pedal-powered feathery floats might want to hold off on a weekend visit, until the rest of the flamboyance arrives. Until then, here’s what you need to know, to get out onto the water in style.

Rental rates:

$10/30minutes for Row Boats

$15/30minutes for the FLOATmingo Paddle Boat

Opening hours:

Daily from Noon to 8:00 p.m., weather dependent.

Photos courtesy Buffalo Olmsted Conservancy