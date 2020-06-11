Explore Buffalo’s Rich Professional Sports History with Western New York Heritage and the Buffalo History Museum

Buffalo sports buffs are invited to sign up for a free webinar, “…focusing on some of the colorful stories surrounding Buffalo’s long professional sports history.”

Did you know the Boston Red Sox were born in Buffalo in 1901? Or that Buffalo had an original franchise in the National Football League in 1920? How about that a local Buffalo team is enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame?

“The presenter will be Greg Tranter, who just authored a book on the subject with us last fall,” said Douglas W. DeCroix, Executive Director of Western New York Heritage. “Greg is also the President of the Buffalo History Museum’s board.”

The 45-minute presentation will be unlike anything else to date – a real insider’s look into the notable moments of Buffalo sports history, followed by an interactive question and answer session. The session will cover …”memorable names, teams, moments, and artifacts of Buffalo’s long and colorful sports history.”

Click here to reserve your spot in the informative talk. Audience size is limited. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

The webinar is scheduled to take place on Friday, June 12 at noon. Sponsored by Western New York Heritage and the Buffalo History Museum.

Learn more about Greg Tranter